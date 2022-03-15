220316-N-QW438-5714 ARABIAN GULF (March 16, 2022) - Four MH-60S Seahawk helicopters attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 on standby aboard Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) while operating in the Arabian Gulf, March 16. USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist Chief Candis Horne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 06:38 Photo ID: 7105327 VIRIN: 220316-N-QW438-5714 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.29 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Lewis B. Puller conducts operations [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.