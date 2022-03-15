Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Lewis B. Puller conducts operations [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Lewis B. Puller conducts operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    220316-N-QW438-5714 ARABIAN GULF (March 16, 2022) - Four MH-60S Seahawk helicopters attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 on standby aboard Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) while operating in the Arabian Gulf, March 16. USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist Chief Candis Horne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 06:38
    Photo ID: 7105327
    VIRIN: 220316-N-QW438-5714
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller conducts operations [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Lewis B. Puller conducts operations
    USS Lewis B. Puller conducts operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    TF 51/5
    ESB 3
    USS Lewis B. Puller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT