TAD commanding general views DFAC construction progress at Ali Al Salem Air Base

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, shakes hands with Stason Sellers, the project manager for the renovations at the wing's primary dining facility, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Mar. 17, 2022. Colloton is in Kuwait to attend a Biannual Project Financial Management Review between U.S. and Kuwaiti officials, and to meet with Army Corps of Engineer stakeholders and customers in the Middle East. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is an important USACE customer as it manages the primary tactical airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. It also has one of the busiest aerial ports in the region supporting ongoing Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve missions. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

