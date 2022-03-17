Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAD commanding general views DFAC construction progress at Ali Al Salem Air Base [Image 15 of 15]

    TAD commanding general views DFAC construction progress at Ali Al Salem Air Base

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, shakes hands with Stason Sellers, the project manager for the renovations at the wing's primary dining facility, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Mar. 17, 2022. Colloton is in Kuwait to attend a Biannual Project Financial Management Review between U.S. and Kuwaiti officials, and to meet with Army Corps of Engineer stakeholders and customers in the Middle East. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is an important USACE customer as it manages the primary tactical airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. It also has one of the busiest aerial ports in the region supporting ongoing Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve missions. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 05:04
    Photo ID: 7105234
    VIRIN: 220317-A-JJ298-3014
    Resolution: 2642x1514
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAD commanding general views DFAC construction progress at Ali Al Salem Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kuwait
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    TAM
    Transatlantic Middle East District
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton
    Stason Sellers

