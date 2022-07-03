Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW Combatant-Craft crewmen train in AE22 [Image 3 of 3]

    NSW Combatant-Craft crewmen train in AE22

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexzandria Gomez 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft crewmen (SWCC) traverse through a lake on a Special Operations Craft-Riverine (SOC-R) during a training maneuver in support of exercise Arctic Edge 2022 in Juneau, Alaska, March 7, 2022. Arctic Edge is a U.S. Northern Command exercise hosted by Alaskan Command, where Special Operations Command North can demonstrate its special operations capabilities in the extreme cold. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Arnell Ord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 00:10
    Photo ID: 7104945
    VIRIN: 220307-A-QS703-114
    Resolution: 5616x3059
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW Combatant-Craft crewmen train in AE22 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alexzandria Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SWCC
    SOF
    Special Operations
    NSW
    SOCNORTH
    AE22

