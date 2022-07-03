U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft crewmen (SWCC) traverse through a lake on a Special Operations Craft-Riverine (SOC-R) during a training maneuver in support of exercise Arctic Edge 2022 in Juneau, Alaska, March 7, 2022. Arctic Edge is a U.S. Northern Command exercise hosted by Alaskan Command, where Special Operations Command North can demonstrate its special operations capabilities in the extreme cold. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Arnell Ord)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 00:10
|Photo ID:
|7104945
|VIRIN:
|220307-A-QS703-114
|Resolution:
|5616x3059
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NSW Combatant-Craft crewmen train in AE22 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alexzandria Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
