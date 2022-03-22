Team Andersen Spouses' Club members pose for a photo on March 22, 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. TASC is a nonprofit organization that coordinates scholarships, community outreach on and off base, as well as monthly socials and special interest groups that members can be a part of. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 20:59 Photo ID: 7104818 VIRIN: 220322-F-AA000-1001 Resolution: 960x720 Size: 117.67 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spouses find the key to creating a community [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.