Team Andersen Spouses' Club members pose for a photo on March 22, 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. TASC is a nonprofit organization that coordinates scholarships, community outreach on and off base, as well as monthly socials and special interest groups that members can be a part of. (Courtesy photo)
Spouses find the key to creating a community
