CPR AED Course at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor

Hospital Corpsman Second Class James Tonski instructs a CPR AED Certification Course at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa on March 21, 2022. The CPR AED course is held multiple times a year for staff and other DoD employees to ensure their certification remains current.
