Hospital Corpsman Second Class James Tonski instructs a CPR AED Certification Course at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa on March 21, 2022. The CPR AED course is held multiple times a year for staff and other DoD employees to ensure their certification remains current.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 Photo ID: 7104619 Location: HI, US This work, CPR AED Course at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor [Image 7 of 7], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.