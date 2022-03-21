Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPR AED Course at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor [Image 7 of 7]

    CPR AED Course at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class James Tonski instructs a CPR AED Certification Course at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa on March 21, 2022. The CPR AED course is held multiple times a year for staff and other DoD employees to ensure their certification remains current.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 17:08
    Red Cross
    CPR
    AED

