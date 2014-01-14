Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska JROTC tours 15th Maintenance Group [Image 6 of 6]

    Alaska JROTC tours 15th Maintenance Group

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2014

    Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Cadets from West Anchorage High School Junior ROTC learn about a C-17 Globemaster III during a tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 21, 2022. Cadets traveled all the way from Alaska as part of a unit trip to visit Hawai’i and see an active duty military base to include a tour of the USS Hopper and a C-17 static. (Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    JROTC

    15th Wing

    15th MXG

    TAGS

    JROTC
    15th Wing
    15th MXG
    Anchorage West High School

