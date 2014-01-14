Cadets from West Anchorage High School Junior ROTC learn about a C-17 Globemaster III during a tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 21, 2022. Cadets traveled all the way from Alaska as part of a unit trip to visit Hawai’i and see an active duty military base to include a tour of the USS Hopper and a C-17 static. (Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7104404
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-DT029-0127
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska JROTC tours 15th Maintenance Group [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
