    B-52H Stratofortress bombers low pass flyover [Image 1 of 4]

    B-52H Stratofortress bombers low pass flyover

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Operators and German Joint Fires Observers pass target data to B-52H Stratofortress bombers during a Dynamic Targeting and Close Air Support training event at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2022. The B-52H's are currently flying over Europe in support of the United States' decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe, signaling its strong and unwavering commitment to our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52H Stratofortress bombers low pass flyover [Image 4 of 4], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    europeansupport2022

