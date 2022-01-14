(ALEXANDRIA, Va.) - Lt. Kristen Ringwall, a Milton, Georgia native, and USS Howard (DDG 83) Fire Control Officer, received the Missile Defense Advocacy (MDA) Alliance U.S. Missile Defender of the Year Award Jan. 14. Lt. Ringwall attended the Missile Defender of the Year Award Ceremony in Alexandria, Virginia to receive the award. The ceremony recognized and honored one member from each branch of the military who best leveraged operational and deployed missile defense systems over the previous year. (Courtesy Photo from Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 00:17 Photo ID: 7103047 VIRIN: 220114-O-QY020-075 Resolution: 1368x1520 Size: 567.94 KB Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US Hometown: MILTON, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard Officer Awarded Missile Defender of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Morgan Bollinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.