USS Howard Officer Awarded Missile Defender of the Year

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Ensign Morgan Bollinger 

    USS HOWARD (DDG 83)

    (ALEXANDRIA, Va.) - Lt. Kristen Ringwall, a Milton, Georgia native, and USS Howard (DDG 83) Fire Control Officer, received the Missile Defense Advocacy (MDA) Alliance U.S. Missile Defender of the Year Award Jan. 14. Lt. Ringwall attended the Missile Defender of the Year Award Ceremony in Alexandria, Virginia to receive the award. The ceremony recognized and honored one member from each branch of the military who best leveraged operational and deployed missile defense systems over the previous year. (Courtesy Photo from Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance)

