U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Greene, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, shoots a free throw basket during a wheelchair basketball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 21, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 21:52 Photo ID: 7103020 VIRIN: 220321-F-SA893-0065 Resolution: 4444x2500 Size: 7.08 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Wheelchair Basketball Competition [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.