    Eielson kicks off AFAF 2022

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing and Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) representatives pose for a photo at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 21, 2022. The AFAF campaign supports four charities that are dedicated to caring for Airmen and Guardians from the start of their career until they retire and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 18:37
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson kicks off AFAF 2022, by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    AFAF
    354th FW

