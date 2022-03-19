220319-N-GF955-1018
PONCE, Puerto Rico - (March 19, 2022) -- Chief Fire Controlman Michael Skow assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) heaves around a tug line during sea and anchor detail as the ship arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), March 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7102672
|VIRIN:
|220319-N-GF955-1018
|Resolution:
|5649x3766
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Billings Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT