Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Billings Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Billings Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220319-N-GF955-1018
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (March 19, 2022) -- Chief Fire Controlman Michael Skow assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) heaves around a tug line during sea and anchor detail as the ship arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), March 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 17:04
    Photo ID: 7102672
    VIRIN: 220319-N-GF955-1018
    Resolution: 5649x3766
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Billings Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico
    USS Billings Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico
    USS Billings Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico
    USS Billings Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    sea and anchor
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings
    PMAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT