    NTAG Heartland Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    NTAG Heartland Change of Command

    VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason J Behnke 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Heartland

    220311-N-KS651-0086 (March 11, 2022) Cmdr. Paolo Singh, outgoing commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Heartland, addresses the audience at the NTAG Heartland change of command ceremony at the Yankee Air Museum in Van Buren Township, Michigan, March 11, 2022. NTAG Heartland is responsible for the Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering nearly 140,000 square miles of Michigan, Indiana and Northwest Ohio and is headquartered in Detroit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Behnke)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022
    Location: VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MI, US 
    Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CA, US
