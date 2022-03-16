Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTC preparation [Image 4 of 5]

    NTC preparation

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team train on command post operations during a field training exercise. The brigade is preparing for a rotation at the National Training Center later in 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 12:29
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
