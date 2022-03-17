Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annie Fox bids farewell [Image 2 of 3]

    Annie Fox bids farewell

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center bid farewell to Army Maj. Annie Fox, a mix-breed Labrador and Golden Retriever, during a special retirement ceremony March 17 in the National Intrepid Center of Excellence at WRNMMC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 10:12
    Photo ID: 7101819
    VIRIN: 220317-A-AB123-002
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annie Fox bids farewell [Image 3 of 3], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Annie Fox bids farewell
    Annie Fox bids farewell
    Annie Fox bids farewell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Annie Fox bids farewell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Facility Dog Program
    Annie Fox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT