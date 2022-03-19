Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Coggin, commanding general of U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., March 19, 2022. During the ceremony Brig. Gen Timothy Brennan relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 14:27 Photo ID: 7100961 VIRIN: 220319-A-AM237-1004 Resolution: 3492x2328 Size: 5.39 MB Location: STATEN ISLAND, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 353d Civil Affairs Command Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.