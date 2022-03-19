Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Coggin, commanding general of U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., March 19, 2022. During the ceremony Brig. Gen Timothy Brennan relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7100961
|VIRIN:
|220319-A-AM237-1004
|Resolution:
|3492x2328
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|STATEN ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 353d Civil Affairs Command Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
