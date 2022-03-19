Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353d Civil Affairs Command Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    353d Civil Affairs Command Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Hubert Delany 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Coggin, commanding general of U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., March 19, 2022. During the ceremony Brig. Gen Timothy Brennan relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 14:27
    Photo ID: 7100961
    VIRIN: 220319-A-AM237-1004
    Resolution: 3492x2328
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: STATEN ISLAND, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 353d Civil Affairs Command Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACAPOC
    Army Reserve
    Change of Command
    353 CACOM

