Polish, U.S. Paratroopers detonate ordnance during combined training event

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers assigned to the 18th Mechanized Division, detonate a series of ordnance during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 16. The 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., rapidly deployed to Poland last month as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and to deter against any aggression toward the NATO Alliance.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

