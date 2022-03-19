Spartans Hold the Line at JPMRC 22-02

Paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” man defensive positions while acting as the opposition force during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 19, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Regional Combat Training Center rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and tests the combat readiness of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, while paratroopers from 4-25 IBCT (ABN) act as the opposition force.

