    Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas [Image 2 of 10]

    Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard member from Aids to Navigation Team Galveston talks to members of the public during Sector Houston-Galveston’s Community Day in Houston, Texas, Mar. 19, 2022. During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units displayed equipment and discussed various Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 16:55
    Photo ID: 7100610
    VIRIN: 220319-G-VY010-1035
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 17.18 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Texas
    Sector Houston-Galveston
    Community Day

