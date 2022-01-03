Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 years of U.S. Aircraft Carriers Started at Norfolk Naval Shipyard [Image 2 of 4]

    100 years of U.S. Aircraft Carriers Started at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    USS Jupiter in Dry Dock 3, June 23, 1920

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 12:18
    Photo ID: 7100528
    VIRIN: 220301-N-N2259-002
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    100 years of U.S. Aircraft Carriers Started at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    USS Langley

