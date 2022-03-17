CS Gas Chamber

U.S. Army Pvt. Nathan Bemis assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion is exposed to CS gas after going through the gas chamber during Lightning Focus 22, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 17, 2022. Lightning Focus 22 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

