1st Lt. Riley Compton named Camp Pendleton Female Marine Athlete of the Year

U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Riley Compton, the logistics officer with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, addresses fellow Marines after receiving the Camp Pendleton Female Marine Athlete of the Year award during a ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 18, 2022. Compton received this honor after being nominated by her command for her various physical achievements in 2021, including becoming developmental bobsled pilot for Team USA. Compton is a native of Carmel, Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alison Dostie)

