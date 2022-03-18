Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Riley Compton named Camp Pendleton Female Marine Athlete of the Year

    1st Lt. Riley Compton named Camp Pendleton Female Marine Athlete of the Year

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Alison Dostie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Riley Compton, the logistics officer with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, addresses fellow Marines after receiving the Camp Pendleton Female Marine Athlete of the Year award during a ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, March 18, 2022. Compton received this honor after being nominated by her command for her various physical achievements in 2021, including becoming developmental bobsled pilot for Team USA. Compton is a native of Carmel, Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alison Dostie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Riley Compton named Camp Pendleton Female Marine Athlete of the Year [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Alison Dostie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

