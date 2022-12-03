Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody inspires next generation [Image 9 of 9]

    Moody inspires next generation

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Annabel and Ronan, children of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer, 23rd Wing Public Affairs specialist, peek through a window from the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the Youth Open House at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2022. The window allows aircrew to see the entire cargo compartment of the aircraft. The Youth Open House culminated Women In Aviation Week and was aimed to connect a younger generation to Airmen and inspire them for careers in airpower leading to a more diverse and effective Air Force in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

