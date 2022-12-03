Annabel and Ronan, children of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer, 23rd Wing Public Affairs specialist, peek through a window from the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the Youth Open House at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2022. The window allows aircrew to see the entire cargo compartment of the aircraft. The Youth Open House culminated Women In Aviation Week and was aimed to connect a younger generation to Airmen and inspire them for careers in airpower leading to a more diverse and effective Air Force in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 15:38 Photo ID: 7099581 VIRIN: 220312-F-EQ901-1467 Resolution: 2484x1653 Size: 2.35 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody inspires next generation [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.