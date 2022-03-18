Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LOY/SMOY 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    LOY/SMOY 2021

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Leaders of the Navy’s Judge Advocate General community honored the outstanding service of its top enlisted Sailors during a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard on Mar. 18. Legalman 1st Class Phillip Farris, assigned to Carrier Strike Group 12 has been named the JAG 2021 Legalman of the Year. Legalman 1st Class Hailee Montes assigned to Region Legal Service Office Northwest has been selected as the Naval Legal Service Command 2021 Service Member of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Natalie Morehouse/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:46
    Photo ID: 7099325
    VIRIN: 220318-N-YP490-0362
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOY/SMOY 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LOY/SMOY 2021
    LOY/SMOY 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    law
    legal
    Navy
    legalman
    LN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT