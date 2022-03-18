LOY/SMOY 2021

Leaders of the Navy’s Judge Advocate General community honored the outstanding service of its top enlisted Sailors during a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard on Mar. 18. Legalman 1st Class Phillip Farris, assigned to Carrier Strike Group 12 has been named the JAG 2021 Legalman of the Year. Legalman 1st Class Hailee Montes assigned to Region Legal Service Office Northwest has been selected as the Naval Legal Service Command 2021 Service Member of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Natalie Morehouse/Released)

