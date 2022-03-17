Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master sergeants selected for promotion to E-8 [Image 2 of 2]

    Master sergeants selected for promotion to E-8

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Richard Baysinger, left, 66th Air Base Group deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, 66 ABG command chief, present Master Sgt. Brenton Warwick, 6th Space Warning Squadron first sergeant, with a senior master sergeant promotion certificate during the E-8 release ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 17. Air Force officials selected 1,443 master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant, out of 17,419 eligible, for a selection rate of 8.28% in the 22E8 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 10:07
    Photo ID: 7098816
    VIRIN: 220317-F-JW594-2053
    Resolution: 2100x1401
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    This work, Master sergeants selected for promotion to E-8 [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    senior master sergeant promotion
    E-8 Promotion

