Master sergeants selected for promotion to E-8

Lt. Col. Richard Baysinger, left, 66th Air Base Group deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, 66 ABG command chief, present Master Sgt. Brenton Warwick, 6th Space Warning Squadron first sergeant, with a senior master sergeant promotion certificate during the E-8 release ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 17. Air Force officials selected 1,443 master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant, out of 17,419 eligible, for a selection rate of 8.28% in the 22E8 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

