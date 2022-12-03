Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Celebrates the Centennial of the U. S. Navy Aircraft Carrier

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220312-N-NH257-1050 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 12, 2022) Sailors aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) assemble on the flight deck and form a human '100' to commemorate the centennial of the aircraft carrier. On March 20, 1922 the former USS Jupiter (Collier #3) recommissioned as the USS Langley (CV 1), the U. S. Navy's first aircraft carrier. One hundred years later, Nimitz and Ford-class aircraft carriers are the cornerstone of the Navy's ability to maintain sea control and project power ashore. Nimitz is the first in its class and the oldest commissioned aircraft carrier afloat., carrying with it a legacy of innovation, evolution and dominance. Nimitz is underway in the 3rd Fleet Area of Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, USS Nimitz Celebrates the Centennial of the U. S. Navy Aircraft Carrier, by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A Centennial of Achievement

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    100
    Aircraft Carrier
    Spell
    Navy Carrier Centennial

