    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Romanian President Welcomes NATO Allied Troops at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Capt. Moriamo Sulaiman 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, the Prime Minister of Romania, Mr. Nicolae Cicua, and the Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Ms. Florence Parly address dignitaries and troops of the NATO Alliance at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania, March 6, 2022. As a member of the Alliance, the U.S. makes a commitment to provide forces to the NATO Response Force, the NRF, in the event that NATO activates that construct and strengthens the eastern defense to deter further aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 08:29
    Photo ID: 7098670
    VIRIN: 220306-A-LY602-020
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 325.08 KB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian President Welcomes NATO Allied Troops at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, by CPT Moriamo Sulaiman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeanSupport2022

