Romanian President Welcomes NATO Allied Troops at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase

The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, the Prime Minister of Romania, Mr. Nicolae Cicua, and the Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Ms. Florence Parly address dignitaries and troops of the NATO Alliance at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania, March 6, 2022. As a member of the Alliance, the U.S. makes a commitment to provide forces to the NATO Response Force, the NRF, in the event that NATO activates that construct and strengthens the eastern defense to deter further aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

