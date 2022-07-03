Romanian President Welcomes NATO Allied Troops at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase

Photo By Capt. Moriamo Sulaiman | The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, the Prime Minister of Romania, Mr....... read more read more Photo By Capt. Moriamo Sulaiman | The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, the Prime Minister of Romania, Mr. Nicolae Cicua, and the Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Ms. Florence Parly address dignitaries and troops of the NATO Alliance at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania, March 6, 2022. As a member of the Alliance, the U.S. makes a commitment to provide forces to the NATO Response Force, the NRF, in the event that NATO activates that construct and strengthens the eastern defense to deter further aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

ROMANIA – Romanian President Mr. Klaus Iohannis welcomed approximately 1,200 Soldiers from seven allied countries from the NATO Response Force (NRF) at a ceremony held on Mihail Koganilceanu Airbase, Romania, March 7.



The NRF is a multinational force composed of land, air, maritime, and Special Operations Forces components that the alliance can deploy on short notice, wherever needed. Altogether, the NRF comprises around 40,000 multinational troops.



The ceremony garnered international media attention and showed Romania’s appreciation for the cooperation and solidarity with partner nations and allies. Alongside the President of Romania was Mr. Nicolae Ciuca, the Prime Minister of Romania; Ms. Florence Parly, the Minister for the Armed Forces of France; dignitaries and troops from the United States, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and Romania.



“Together, with your Romanian colleagues, you are the shield that defends the Euro-Atlantic values that unite and inspire us,” said Iohannis.

“Democracy is the compliance with human rights and the rule of law. Together, united, we will defend these principles and values,”



Nations, allies, and partners positioned at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase leverage and promote an increasingly interoperable force and posture in coordination to deter further Russian aggression.



“From the security perspective, NATO has accelerated measures to ensure the readiness of the allied forces and is working on the long-term consolidation of NATO’s deterrence and defense posture on the eastern flank. Our country will continue to endeavor significantly to enhance the deterrence and defense posture on the eastern flank. Especially at the Black Sea by the deployment of allied forces and by the accelerated establishment of the battle group in Romania,” said Iohannis.