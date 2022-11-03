Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Performs at NSA Naples Support Site [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Performs at NSA Naples Support Site

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220311-N-IE405-1593 NAPLES, Italy (March 11, 2022) Children from the U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples community dance to music performed by the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band during a concert hosted by NSA Naples Morale, Welfare, and Recreation department onboard NSA Naples’ Support Site in Gricignano, Italy, March 11, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where there are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022
    Photo ID: 7098585
    VIRIN: 220311-N-IE405-1593
    Resolution: 7306x4789
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Performs at NSA Naples Support Site [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Naval Support Activity Support Site
    U. S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band

