U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Performs at NSA Naples Support Site

220311-N-IE405-1593 NAPLES, Italy (March 11, 2022) Children from the U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples community dance to music performed by the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band during a concert hosted by NSA Naples Morale, Welfare, and Recreation department onboard NSA Naples’ Support Site in Gricignano, Italy, March 11, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where there are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

