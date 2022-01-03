Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kyogamisaki Communications Site on the knife’s edge of freedom [Image 2 of 2]

    Kyogamisaki Communications Site on the knife’s edge of freedom

    KYOTO, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    From left to right: Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery commander; Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell, commanding general, U.S. Army Japan; Hon. Yasushi Nakayama, Kyotango City Mayor Consul General Richard Mei, Jr., consulate general, Osaka-Kobe; Director-General Yoshihisa Takeuchi, Kinki-Chubu Defense Bureau; Director-General Haruo Nakamoto, Tango Area Promotion Bureau; Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Col. Yoshitaka Oba, Commander, 35th Aircraft Control and Watch Squadron; and Maj. Robert W. Elliot, 14th Missile Defense Battery commander, gather for a photo during the Life Support Area ribbon-cutting ceremony March 1, 2022. The LSA now provides the facilities to support 14th MDB soldiers with on-site living quarters, or barracks, a fitness space, and dining, ultimately enhancing unit readiness for the bilateral mission of protecting the U.S. and Japan.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Location: KYOTO, JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    Life Support Area
    Japan Engineer District
    14th Missile Defense Battery
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Kyotango

