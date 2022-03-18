Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota DFAC wins the 2022 Air Force John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award for Region 2

    Yokota DFAC wins the 2022 Air Force John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award for Region 2

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members with the Yokota Samurai Cafe Dining Facility poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2022. The Yokota DFAC received the 2022 Air Force John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award for Region 2 for the second year in a row. The Hennessy Trophy is an annual award presented to installations with the best Food Services Programs in the Air Force. Winners are selected based on their display and execution of excellence in Management Effectiveness, Force Readiness Support, Food Quality and Production, Employee and Customer Relations, Training, and Safety Awareness.”

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

