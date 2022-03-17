Bottled Water Distribution

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 17, 2022) – Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Daniel Mitzelman, assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, loads bottled water into a car at the Navy Exchange Mall water distribution site. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

