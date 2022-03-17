Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bottled Water Distribution

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 17, 2022) – Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Daniel Mitzelman, assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, loads bottled water into a car at the Navy Exchange Mall water distribution site. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 20:23
    Photo ID: 7097993
    VIRIN: 220317-N-IP743-0002
    Resolution: 2630x1753
    Size: 357.19 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bottled Water Distribution [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

