Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Old Soldiers Never Die: USFK Command Sgt. Maj. retires after 36 years [Image 1 of 2]

    Old Soldiers Never Die: USFK Command Sgt. Maj. retires after 36 years

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    11.01.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Walter Tagalicud is the outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor for United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, November 2018. Tagalicud is scheduled to retire after 36 years of service and will relinquish responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Major Jack Love. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2018
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 19:12
    Photo ID: 7097963
    VIRIN: 181101-A-CI827-925
    Resolution: 416x520
    Size: 90.1 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR 
    Hometown: LUZON ISLAND, PH
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Soldiers Never Die: USFK Command Sgt. Maj. retires after 36 years [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Kris Bonet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Old Soldiers Never Die: USFK Command Sgt. Maj. retires after 36 years
    Old Soldiers Never Die: USFK Command Sgt. Maj. retires after 36 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Old Soldiers Never Die: USFK Command Sgt. Maj. retires after 36 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command
    CSM
    CFC
    Orlando
    FL
    senior enlisted advisor
    Sergeant Major
    Command Sergeant Major
    senior enlisted
    UNC
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    retirement
    Combined Forces Command
    USFK
    United Nations Command
    Walter
    Walter A. Tagalicud
    Tagalicud
    Pudtol
    Apayo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT