U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Walter Tagalicud is the outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor for United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, November 2018. Tagalicud is scheduled to retire after 36 years of service and will relinquish responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Major Jack Love. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 19:12
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Hometown:
|LUZON ISLAND, PH
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
Old Soldiers Never Die: USFK Command Sgt. Maj. retires after 36 years
