    Explosive Ordnance Disposal leaders capture lessons learned from combat training

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal leaders came together to discuss lessons learned during recent Combat Training Center rotations to prepare for large scale combat operations. Hosted by the Fort Riley, Kansas-based 71st Ordnance Battalion (EOD), the mission readiness briefing was attended by the command teams and leaders from the 71st EOD Group, 52nd EOD Group, 192nd EOD Battalion, 184th EOD battalion, 242nd EOD Battalion and 3rd EOD Battalion. Courtesy photo.

    Fort Riley
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    20th CBRNE Command
    large scale combat operations
    joint mission readiness briefing

