Security Forces Portrait

Airman 1st Class Duchaine Paul, 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) installation entry controller, speaks on a radio at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 14, 2022. The mission of the 20th SFS is to protect and defend the forces and resources that sustain airpower, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Nicholson)

