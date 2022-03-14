Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Portrait

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Nicholson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Duchaine Paul, 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) installation entry controller, speaks on a radio at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 14, 2022. The mission of the 20th SFS is to protect and defend the forces and resources that sustain airpower, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Nicholson)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:44
    Photo ID: 7097340
    VIRIN: 220314-F-GU343-1085
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    20SFS
    WildWeasels

