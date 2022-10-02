Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 04:52 Photo ID: 7096531 VIRIN: 220210-D-EW953-440 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 126.31 KB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BW, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Bavaria recognizes S 3/5 employee for excellent service to the Garmisch community [Image 2 of 2], by Andrea Griesser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.