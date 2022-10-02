Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Bavaria recognizes S 3/5 employee for excellent service to the Garmisch community [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG Bavaria recognizes S 3/5 employee for excellent service to the Garmisch community

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BW, GERMANY

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Andrea Griesser 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Deputy Commander Michael Daniels presents an award to Harold A. Zarecki during a ceremony in Garmisch, Feb. 10, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Andrea Griesser / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria recognizes S 3/5 employee for excellent service to the Garmisch community [Image 2 of 2], by Andrea Griesser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

