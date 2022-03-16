KADENA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2022) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, left, meets with Director for Crisis Management in Okinawa Masaki Yasudome at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Mar. 16, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 02:52
|Photo ID:
|7096471
|VIRIN:
|220316-N-QY759-0009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Office Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
