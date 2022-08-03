INDIAN OCEAN (March 8, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate James Shehee, from San Diego, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Rhoseanne Swanigan, from City, Phillippines, train for Visit, Board, Search and Seizure on the missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

