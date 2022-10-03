Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBIRF Marines OC Course [Image 34 of 34]

    CBIRF Marines OC Course

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    Indian Head - U.S. Marines with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct training through a course while being sprayed with oleoresin capsaicin at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, March 10, 2022. The O.C. course teaches CBIRF Marines to properly complete the mission while bieng aware of thier surroundings in uncontrolled field environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Angel Ponce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 17:44
    Photo ID: 7095850
    VIRIN: 220310-M-JC426-3996
    Resolution: 3639x2426
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF Marines OC Course [Image 34 of 34], by PFC Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course
    CBIRF Marines OC Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    non-lethal
    CBIRF
    ThinkCBIRF
    OCCourse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT