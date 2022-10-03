Indian Head - U.S. Marines with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct training through a course while being sprayed with oleoresin capsaicin at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, March 10, 2022. The O.C. course teaches CBIRF Marines to properly complete the mission while bieng aware of thier surroundings in uncontrolled field environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Angel Ponce)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 17:44
|Photo ID:
|7095850
|VIRIN:
|220310-M-JC426-3996
|Resolution:
|3639x2426
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBIRF Marines OC Course [Image 34 of 34], by PFC Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT