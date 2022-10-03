Indian Head - U.S. Marines with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct training through a course while being sprayed with oleoresin capsaicin at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, March 10, 2022. The O.C. course teaches CBIRF Marines to properly complete the mission while bieng aware of thier surroundings in uncontrolled field environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Angel Ponce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 17:44 Photo ID: 7095850 VIRIN: 220310-M-JC426-3996 Resolution: 3639x2426 Size: 6.66 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBIRF Marines OC Course [Image 34 of 34], by PFC Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.