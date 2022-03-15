PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Aileanna Hutchins, left, from Waymart, Pa., practices applying pressure bandage on Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Jacob Fleming, right, from Anchorage, Alaska, during tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 09:52 Photo ID: 7094698 VIRIN: 220315-N-UJ411-1042 Resolution: 2683x1789 Size: 399.63 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spruance conducts training [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.