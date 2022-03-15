Spruance conducts training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Aileanna Hutchins, left, from Waymart, Pa., practices applying pressure bandage on Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Jacob Fleming, right, from Anchorage, Alaska, during tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 09:52
    Photo ID: 7094698
    VIRIN: 220315-N-UJ411-1042
    Resolution: 2683x1789
    Size: 399.63 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    medical
    tourniquet
    tccc
    training
    spruance
    ddg 111

