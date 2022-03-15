Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. VanHerck speaks at MAC event [Image 4 of 4]

    Gen. VanHerck speaks at MAC event

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, speaks at the Military Speaker's Lunch hosted by the Colorado Springs Military Affairs Council on March 15, 2022.  As keynote speaker, VanHerck discussed NORAD and USNORTHCOM's accomplishments over the last 18 months and provided his perspective on current homeland defense efforts. (Department of Defense photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

    This work, Gen. VanHerck speaks at MAC event [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USNORTHCOM

