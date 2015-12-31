Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler Airmen participate in local parade [Image 3 of 8]

    Keesler Airmen participate in local parade

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2015

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Joppa Temple Shrine rides through Biloxi during the Hibernia Marching Society of Mississippi St. Patrick's Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, March 12, 2022. Keesler personnel participated in the local parade to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2015
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 17:55
    Photo ID: 7093704
    VIRIN: 151231-F-BD983-1444
    Resolution: 5282x3521
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Airmen participate in local parade [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Community Involvement
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    St. Patrick's Day Parade
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command

