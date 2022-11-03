Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB hosts SMSgt Selection Ceremony

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant (SMSgt) selects gather for a photograph during the SMSgt Selection Ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2022. This year, 1,443 of the 17,419 master sergeants eligible for promotion were selected to promote to E-8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

    CENTCOM
    MacDill Air Force Base
    MacDill AFB
    MSgt
    SMSgt
    SMSgt Selection Ceremony

