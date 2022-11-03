U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant (SMSgt) selects gather for a photograph during the SMSgt Selection Ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2022. This year, 1,443 of the 17,419 master sergeants eligible for promotion were selected to promote to E-8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 15:55 Photo ID: 7093508 VIRIN: 220311-F-GI539-1117 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.23 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill AFB hosts SMSgt Selection Ceremony, by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.