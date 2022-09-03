Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New discharge lounge opens at BAMC to improve patient flow [Image 2 of 2]

    New discharge lounge opens at BAMC to improve patient flow

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Col. Daniel Thompson, chief nursing officer, presents Aaron Shaw a CNO coin at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas March 9, 2022. Shaw was an early adopter to the new process, sending the most patients to the new discharge lounge. (Courtesy Photo)

