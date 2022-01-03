5 Nations Conduct Multinational Boarding Team Exchange in Gulf of Oman

220301-N-NO146-1002 GULF OF OMAN (March 2, 2022) – Members of a multinational boarding team conduct a subject-matter-expert exchange aboard a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, March 2. Participants included forces from Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)
