Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5 Nations Conduct Multinational Boarding Team Exchange in Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 3]

    5 Nations Conduct Multinational Boarding Team Exchange in Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    03.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220301-N-NO146-1002 GULF OF OMAN (March 2, 2022) – Members of a multinational boarding team conduct a subject-matter-expert exchange aboard a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, March 2. Participants included forces from Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 08:41
    Photo ID: 7092858
    VIRIN: 220301-N-NO146-1002
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 Nations Conduct Multinational Boarding Team Exchange in Gulf of Oman [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5 Nations Conduct Multinational Boarding Team Exchange in Gulf of Oman
    5 Nations Conduct Multinational Boarding Team Exchange in Gulf of Oman
    5 Nations Conduct Multinational Boarding Team Exchange in Gulf of Oman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    5 Nations Conduct Multinational Boarding Team Exchange in Gulf of Oman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT