    Operations Specialist Records Information [Image 12 of 12]

    Operations Specialist Records Information

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 3, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Daisy Alvarado, from Denver, records information during an exercise in the combat information center of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 08:00
    Photo ID: 7092841
    VIRIN: 220303-N-YA628-1566
    Resolution: 4553x3252
    Size: 927.8 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Specialist Records Information [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    board
    writing
    CIC
    OS

