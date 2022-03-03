Operations Specialist Records Information

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 3, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Daisy Alvarado, from Denver, records information during an exercise in the combat information center of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
