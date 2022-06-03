379th AEW Wing Staff Agencies

Members of a the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing chapel choir, sing a hymn during service at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 7, 2022. The 379th AEW chapel provides religious affairs services trusted council to service members and base personnel across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA