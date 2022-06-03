Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW Wing Staff Agencies [Image 7 of 7]

    379th AEW Wing Staff Agencies

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of a the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing chapel choir, sing a hymn during service at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 7, 2022. The 379th AEW chapel provides religious affairs services trusted council to service members and base personnel across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 08:19
    Photo ID: 7092840
    VIRIN: 220306-F-IH072-2014
    Resolution: 5546x3994
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW Wing Staff Agencies [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

