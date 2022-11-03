Jungle Attack with Seabees and JMSDF Members

WHITE BEACH, Japan (March 11, 2022) A U.S. Navy Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 (NMCB-3) and a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force member assigned to Sub-Area Activities Okinawa weedwack the path to a sacred well March 11 at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, White Beach. NMCB-3 is deployed to the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnership, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projections. Homeported our of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB-3 has 13 detail sites, and stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support humanitarian aid/disaster relief and major combat operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

Date Taken: 03.11.2022