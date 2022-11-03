Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Attack with Seabees and JMSDF Members [Image 1 of 5]

    Jungle Attack with Seabees and JMSDF Members

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (March 11, 2022) A U.S. Navy Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 (NMCB-3) and a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force member assigned to Sub-Area Activities Okinawa weedwack the path to a sacred well March 11 at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, White Beach. NMCB-3 is deployed to the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnership, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projections. Homeported our of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB-3 has 13 detail sites, and stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support humanitarian aid/disaster relief and major combat operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 20:20
    Photo ID: 7092376
    VIRIN: 220311-N-PQ586-1073
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 19.64 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Attack with Seabees and JMSDF Members [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEABEES
    JMSDF
    HISTORY
    USNAVY
    WHITE BEACH

