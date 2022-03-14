U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego. mascot examines an obstacle at MCRD, March. 14, 2022. Manny is the official mascot for the Western Recruiting Region. Log drills are utilized t strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Max J. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 20:11
|Photo ID:
|7092358
|VIRIN:
|220314-M-CA809-1116
|Resolution:
|5841x3376
|Size:
|22.08 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Manny Monday [Image 6 of 6], by Member: 1697882, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
