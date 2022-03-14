Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manny Monday [Image 6 of 6]

    Manny Monday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Max Noel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego. mascot examines an obstacle at MCRD, March. 14, 2022. Manny is the official mascot for the Western Recruiting Region. Log drills are utilized t strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Max J. Noel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 20:11
    Photo ID: 7092358
    VIRIN: 220314-M-CA809-1116
    Resolution: 5841x3376
    Size: 22.08 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny Monday [Image 6 of 6], by Member: 1697882, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARINES
    Recruit Training
    MCRD SD

