Spc. David Muncy and his wife Emily look at a model of babies’ stomachs in the Baby Boot Camp class at Ord Military Community, Calif., March 9.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 18:55
|Photo ID:
|7092340
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-IT218-001
|Resolution:
|5760x4000
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey ‘Baby Boot Camp’ prepares expectant parents [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey ‘Baby Boot Camp’ prepares expectant parents
