    1-12IN Stryker Gunnery [Image 1 of 2]

    1-12IN Stryker Gunnery

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A M1126 Stryker with 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, scans its sector awaiting targets during Stryker Gunnery at Fort Carson, Colo., March 2022. Units use gunnery qualifications to certify crews and weapon systems as part of efforts to ensure readiness. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. John Fitzpatrick.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 12:59
    Photo ID: 7091615
    VIRIN: 220314-A-JZ147-001
    Resolution: 1776x1184
    Size: 629.38 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-12IN Stryker Gunnery [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    stryker
    qualification
    gunnery

